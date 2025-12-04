President Lee Jae Myung will meet SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son on Friday to discuss cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and large-scale infrastructure investment, the presidential office said Thursday.

The presidential office announced, “President Lee will meet Masayoshi Son and his delegation tomorrow to discuss cooperation in the AI and semiconductor sectors, as well as related infrastructure.” Other attendees will include Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, Presidential Policy Chief Kim Yong-beom, Deputy Prime Minister and Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon, and Trade, Industry and Resources Minister Kim Jung-kwan.

The upcoming meeting is part of the administration's broader strategy to position South Korea as a global AI powerhouse. Since taking office, Lee has met with several major figures in the global AI ecosystem, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, to explore avenues for expanding AI investment in Korea.

Son’s visit is viewed as another key step in that effort, particularly as SoftBank accelerates its global AI ambitions. The Japanese tech conglomerate is partnering with companies such as OpenAI and Oracle to build hyperscale data centers and other infrastructure through its “Stargate Project,” while also exploring semiconductor acquisitions and establishing its own power supply networks to support AI growth.

Lee is expected to discuss not only SoftBank’s potential investment in Korea’s AI infrastructure but also ways for South Korean companies to participate in the Stargate Project. During a state visit to the United Arab Emirates last month, Lee reached an agreement in principle for Korean firms to take part in the UAE’s iteration of the project, which carries an initial investment volume of roughly 30 trillion won ($20.3 billion).

Son has a long history of engaging with South Korean presidents on future growth strategies. In 1998, late President Kim Dae-jung sought Son’s advice on reviving the Korean economy, and Son stressed the importance of building high-speed telecommunications networks. During a meeting with former President Roh Moo-hyun, he emphasized the potential of the online gaming industry. When he met former President Park Geun-hye, he highlighted the strategic importance of the internet of things, AI, smart robotics and other emerging technologies.

With Friday’s meeting, the Lee administration is expected to deepen its efforts to attract global AI leaders and position Korea at the forefront of the next generation of digital infrastructure.