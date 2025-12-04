Seoul activated its level 1 snow response Thursday as the season’s first snowfall was forecast to hit the capital during the evening commute.

Emergency operations will begin at 2 p.m., with district offices and related agencies placed on standby, the city said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted 1 to 5 centimeters of snow between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., marking the first accumulation expected in Seoul this winter.

The city classifies its snow response in five stages — normal, reinforcement (under 1 cm), level 1 (under 5 cm), level 2 (5 cm or more, heavy snow advisory) and level 3 (10 cm or more, heavy snow warning) — and adjusts operations according to projected snowfall.

To monitor conditions, Seoul is using 968 closed-circuit cameras positioned along snow-bearing routes from the west coast.

Crews began spraying de-icing agents on major roads in advance, with 5,052 personnel and 1,145 pieces of snow-removal equipment mobilized across the city.

The city warned that accumulated snow could increase the risk of slips and falls and urged drivers to maintain extended stopping distances. Pedestrians were advised to use caution on potentially icy surfaces.

“We will mobilize all available personnel and equipment to minimize inconvenience during the winter's first snowfall,” said Han Byung-yong, head of Seoul’s Disaster and Safety Office. “As temperatures drop, icy road sections may form, so we ask residents to limit private vehicle use and take public transportation whenever possible.”