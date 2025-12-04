I-dle will launch its fourth international tour “Syncopation” in February next year, according to agency Cube Entertainment on Wednesday.

The five-member group will kick off the trip in Seoul on Feb. 21, going live for two days at KSPO Dome. Between March and June, it will fly around five cities in Asia and two in Australia: Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong and Yokohama, Japan, as well as Melbourne and Sydney. More stops will be announced later.

The quintet performed at arenas in Saitama and Kobe, Japan, in October. Its last tour “i-Dol” in 2024 was held across 14 cities with 22 shows.

I-dle dropped its eighth EP, “We are,” in May, after changing its name from (G)I-dle and renewing its agency contract. The mini album became the group's fourth consecutive million-seller.