A parliamentary committee on Wednesday passed a bill calling for the creation of a dedicated special tribunal to handle insurrection cases stemming from former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law.

The bill passed the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee -- the final committee to handle a bill before it is sent to a plenary parliamentary session -- amid a boycott by the main opposition People Power Party.

The ruling Democratic Party has been pushing to establish the special tribunal despite criticism it could be unconstitutional, citing perceived delays and unfairness in the trials of those implicated in the martial law case.

The bill calls for establishing at least two dedicated tribunals each for the first and appellate trials, and increasing the maximum arrest period for defendants from six months to a year in insurrection cases.

The committee also passed a revision to the criminal code to outlaw spying not only for "enemy countries" but for all "foreign countries or equivalent groups."

The revision additionally calls for establishing a new law to punish distortions of the law by judges, prosecutors or members of investigation agencies.

The offense would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison or up to 10 years of license suspension. (Yonhap)