ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The online trading platform IQ Option is celebrating its 12th anniversary, highlighting more than a decade of product development, platform expansion, and global community growth.

This year's anniversary theme — "12 Years — Driven to Win. Inspired to Celebrate." — underscores the platform's long-standing focus on improvement and collaboration with its users around the world.

Looking Back at 12 Years of Development

Over the past year, IQ Option introduced a number of notable updates aimed at widening market access, improving usability, and enhancing the overall trading experience.

Key highlights include:

These tools were designed to help traders analyze trend direction and momentum right on the chart.

Together, these updates reflect the platform's ongoing efforts to provide a smoother and more accessible trading experience.

$56,000 Anniversary Tournament Now Underway

To celebrate the milestone, IQ Option is hosting a limited-time tournament open to traders worldwide.

Tournament Details:

Registration remains open, and participants can still join before the competition closes. For full details about the anniversary campaign, platform updates, or tournament participation, visit the official website: www.iqoption.com

About IQ Option

IQ Option is a global trading platform providing access to Forex, CFDs, options, and crypto assets. Since 2013, it has grown to millions of users across more than 100 countries, continually expanding its offering with new assets and advanced trading tools.