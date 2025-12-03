South Korean police said Wednesday they have arrested a man in his 30s who turned himself in after fatally stabbing his mother, allegedly acting under the delusion that God would bring her back to life.

According to the Goesan Police Station in North Chungcheong Province, the suspect attacked his mother around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday while she was napping, stabbing her multiple times with a knife. He appeared at a police station about an hour later and confessed to the killing.

He reportedly told investigators that he believed “God will protect my mother and revive her even if she dies.”

Police said the suspect has no known history of mental illness and are investigating the precise motive behind the crime.

Under Korean law, killing a lineal ascendant, such as a parent, carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison and may be punishable by the death penalty. The minimum penalty is more severe than that for ordinary murder.