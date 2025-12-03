Lee says S. Korea could serve as role model for world's aspiring democracies, vows to designate Dec. 3 as public holiday

President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday thanked the people for their part in resisting the martial law declared by ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, but that the changes initiated on Dec. 3 were incomplete and must contiue.

In a special address to the public, Lee thank the citizens who bore the brunt of the winter night of martial law, which Lee described as a "revolution of light."

Lee proposed to designate Dec. 3 as a public holiday called, “People’s Sovereignty Day” to commemorate the role of the people in stopping Yoon's martial law. Lee also said the people who peacefully overcame the martial law crisis "deserve to win the Nobel Peace Prize."

Lee said such moves are meant to "honor the great courage and actions of our people."

Calling the public's resistance of martial law as "revolution of light," he said that changes are incomplete, calling for the people involved in the martial law to be swiftly brought to justice.

"The truth-finding efforts regarding the insurrection are ongoing. Investigations and trials of those involved in the rebellion, as well as those responsible for it, are still underway," Lee said in his statement.

"Strict punishment of those involved in the coup will be just the beginning. The atrocities of destroying the constitutional order and even plotting a war for personal ambition must be brought to justice."

However, Lee also said it is important to refrain from being too hasty in such efforts. Lee told the presidential press corps after his public statement, "The treatment must be executed completely, even if it's a little long and tiring process."

In a news conference with foreign media after the address, Lee continued to highlight the role of the people, and that "K-democracy" could serve as a role model for the aspiring democracies in the world.

"I hope that South Korean citizens' beautiful and peaceful revolution and its restoration of democracy will become an example in world history," Lee said at the news conference held at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.

"I also extend my gratitude and support to the people and leaders in the world fighting for democracy, and I hope you have hope."

At the time of Yoon's martial law declaration, Lee was the opposition leader. Recalling the moment when he began livestreaming his entrance to the National Assembly before climbing over the wall to circumvent a police blockade, Lee said the people's engagement was key to stopping the martial law imposition.

"I broadcast myself (via YouTube) rushing to the scene, as I believed that the coup could only be stopped if people were present there," Lee said.

Lee asked them to come to the National Assembly at the broadcast, and he was impressed that people did come to resist armed soldiers with bare hands.

In the end, Lee was one of the 190 lawmakers who made their way to the parliament despite the armed forces deployment there and unanimously passed a resolution to lift Yoon's martial law declaration at around 1 a.m. the next morning.

"While the National Assembly exercised its power to nullify martial law, the real power to do so came from the people," Lee said.

Yoon’s martial law, declared at around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2024, was short-lived, as the National Assembly passed a resolution to lift it approximately two hours later. Yoon officially revoked the martial law six hours after its declaration, was impeached within two weeks and was removed from office four months later.

When asked about the uniqueness of South Korea's democracy during the news conference, Lee said it stems from the South Korean people's unique trait of "not turning a blind eye to someone else's business and taking direct actions in a peaceful manner."

Lee also stressed that such a trait has been repeatedly demonstrated in South Korea's modern history that was often plagued by decades of autocratic leadership and its suppression of democratic movements, which barely involved vandalism, looting and other forms of violence.

"This is probably unprecedented in world history, as far as I know, that power has been overthrown by the bloodless, peaceful actions of the people, and this has happened twice in less than a decade," Lee said, referring to the 2016 candlelight vigil against the then-President Park Geun-hye and the 2024 resistance to martial law.

"To many citizens and leaders in the world fighting for democracy, look at South Korea. Isn't it a reality?"

Later on Wednesday, Lee hosted a lunch with representatives of highest constitutional institutions to commemorate the democratic movements to overcome martial law crisis. Attending the lunch were National Assembly Speaker Rep. Woo Won-shik, Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo He-de, Constitutional Court President Kim Sang-hwan, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and National Election Commission Chair Rho Tae-ak.