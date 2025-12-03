President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday that he would work to designate December 3 as “People’s Sovereignty Day” to commemorate the role of the people in stopping the martial law declared on December 3, 2024, by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Expressing gratitude to South Korean citizens who demonstrated courage and solidarity in the face of a military threat, Lee stated in a televised public address that his government "will designate Dec. 3 as 'People’s Sovereignty Day' to honor the great courage and actions of our people," adding that his administration was born from the "revolution of light."

Yoon’s martial law, declared at around 10:20 p.m. on December 3, 2024, was short-lived, as the National Assembly passed a resolution to lift it approximately two hours later. Yoon officially revoked the martial law six hours after its declaration and was removed from office four months later.

In a special statement marking the first anniversary of the event, Lee said the "revolution of light" launched by the people was still ongoing, even one year later.

"The truth-finding efforts regarding the insurrection are ongoing. Investigations and trials of those involved in the rebellion, as well as those responsible for it, are still underway," Lee said.

"Strict punishment of those involved in the coup will be just the beginning. The atrocities of destroying the constitutional order and even plotting a war for personal ambition must be brought to justice."

At the time of the martial law declaration, Lee was the opposition leader. He won the early presidential election held two months after Yoon was removed from office.