A Louis Vuitton bag charm modeled after bungeoppang — a fish-shaped bun beloved as a winter street food staple in Korea — has sparked online debate for its hefty price tag.

The French luxury brand's Italian-leather bungeoppang charm costs 1.41 million won ($960.29) — almost the price of a laptop or an iPhone here.

The charm is described as a cultural homage to the fish-shaped pastry on the brand's official website, where it is promoted as an ideal gift for travelers, dessert lovers or anyone looking to add something playful to their bag.

In addition to the bungeoppang charm, Louis Vuitton's donut bag charm carries the same price, while a croissant charm sells for 1.36 million won and a chocolate bar keyring and bag charm is priced at 1.05 million won, respectively.