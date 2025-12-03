Rose of Blackpink claimed the honor of the most-streamed song globally on Apple Music in 2025 with her Bruno Mars collaboration, “APT.”

The music platform published its year-end charts, with the smash hit topping four of them — Top Songs of 2025: Global, Top 100: Shazam, Top 100: Global Radio and Top 100: Lyrics.

“‘APT.’ was the biggest track of 2025,” Apple Music said, adding: “In a year that featured high-profile releases from Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Drake, 2025 belonged to no song more than ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ runaway hit ‘APT.’”

The earworm took the world by storm since its release in October 2024, hitting Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 3 through its 45-frame stay, shattering records for a K-pop female solo artist and for a K-pop artist overall.

She picked up the trophy for “Song of the Year” at the MTV Video Music Awards in September and received a nomination for the same category at the Grammy Awards.