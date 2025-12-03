TAIPEI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the rapid transformation of global mobility services, Carota officially announced its new MaaS (Mobility as a Service) smart mobility service. Through cross-industry data integration, the new service enables enterprises to build smarter and more sustainable mobility operation models.

Carota CEO Paul Wu stated, "With the new MaaS service, the automotive industry can achieve remote maintenance and software updates; insurers can design customized policies through behavioral risk analysis; logistics and transportation operators can optimize fleet scheduling and energy usage; and consumers can enjoy a smarter, safer, and more personalized mobility experience. Our ultimate goal is to build a data-driven, cross-industry MaaS ecosystem that complies with regulatory and privacy standards while promoting digital transformation and sustainable mobility development."

The key value of MaaS lies in multi-source data integration. By combining driver behavior data, insurance claim statistics, in-vehicle AI detection hardware, and fleet management systems (FMS/TMS), Carota enables precise risk analysis and predictive modeling. This helps fleets achieve tangible benefits in accident prevention, cost reduction, and operational efficiency, while increasing the adoption of intelligent management devices. The solution also extends to passenger cars, commercial vehicles, construction vehicles, and two/three-wheelers, enabling more efficient, energy-saving, and cost-controlled mobility operations through continuous data feedback.

The foundation of Carota's MaaS service is built upon its two long-standing product lines — OTA Smart Update and AI Fleet Management. Carota's OTA technology supports multi-ECU software updates, remote diagnostics, and software subscription services. With its differential compression algorithm, data transmission efficiency is greatly improved while ensuring compliance with international standards such as UNECE R156. Its bi-directional data loop also feeds diagnostic and vehicle status (digital twin) data back to the cloud, enhancing MaaS's big data analytics and operational intelligence.

Meanwhile, the AI Fleet Management System integrates transportation, fleet, and driver management modules, supporting real-time data feedback from devices such as ADAS, driver management systems, and dashcams. This allows enterprises to gain full visibility into fleet operations, reduce accidents, and improve overall efficiency. When combined with MaaS, these capabilities form Carota's core competitive edge in the mobility technology domain.

Carota emphasizes that the true value of MaaS lies in transforming data into insight, and insight into business growth, fostering a new era of cross-industry smart mobility collaboration. To support rapid business expansion and team growth, Carota will relocate to its new headquarters by the end of 2025, continuing to work hand in hand with partners toward a safer, more efficient, and sustainable mobility ecosystem.

Learn more about Carota: https://www.carota.ai

