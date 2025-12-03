NewJeans' "Supernatural" surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify as of Monday, agency Ador said Wednesday.

“Supernatural” is the group’s 12th song to reach the milestone.

It is the title track from its debut single in Japan, released in June last year. It was the group's last release before it halted activities in a legal dispute with its agency.

“Supernatural” was the only K-pop entry on the Best Songs of 2024 list by The New York Times. The physical single sold over 1 million copies and became the quintet’s fifth consecutive million-seller. The song debuted atop Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking and spent 10 weeks on Billboard’s Global 200 peaking at No. 25, and 14 weeks on its Global excl. US rising to No. 14.