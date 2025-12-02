SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced on 2nd that it has appointed Josh Cohen, a veteran executive from leading global medical device companies, as new Head of Americas Business.

Josh Cohen, newly appointed Head of Americas, brings over a decade of expertise in sales and commercialization strategy within the medical AI sector. He has honed his skills through leadership roles in global sales and marketing at top-tier medical device companies, including Philips—one of the world's leading medical imaging manufacturers—as well as Cortechs.ai, Shared Imaging, and most recently has worked as the acting Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) with MRI AI-based technology companies to launch and scale in the US and abroad.

Josh Cohen previously served as CCO at Cortechs.ai, one of Neurophet's global rivals, where he spearheaded the growth of key AI-driven brain imaging analysis products and led the company's expansion across international markets. Cortechs.ai specializes in AI-based medical imaging analysis software and directly competes with Neurophet in the Americas region.

Neurophet, market leader in the Asia Pacific region, is now focused on accelerating its entry into the Americas with this key appointment. Having led the execution of global commercialization strategies at a leading AI brain imaging analysis company, Josh Cohen will now build the team, the operations, and the customer success for Neurophet in the Americas.

With patients, clinicians, and customer satisfaction at the forefront, Neurophet aims to drive revenue growth, establish distribution partnerships, and implement market entry strategies across Canada, the United States, and South America.

Josh Cohen, Head of Americas Business at Neurophet, stated "I am delighted to be part of Neurophet, a company with global competitiveness in the field of imaging analysis related to Alzheimer's disease treatment prescriptions and look forward to accelerating product sales by strengthening our entry into the North American market."

Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet, said "With Josh Cohen joining us, the pivotal leader behind the rapid growth of our key competitor Cortechs.ai, Neurophet is well-positioned to accelerate product deployment throughout the North American market. Looking ahead, we aim to expand our product offerings with a strong focus on major healthcare institutions across the United States."

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.