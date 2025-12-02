CJ OliveNetworks is stepping up efforts to drive digital transformation in Korea’s food and beverage industries, leveraging smart manufacturing and logistics technologies to help companies accelerate AI-powered operations, the company said Tuesday.

The push draws on the company’s technological expertise gained from developing and operating information technology services across the CJ Group.

Korea’s premium distilled soju brand Hwayo has adopted CJ’s Factory One smart factory system at its Yeoju plant in Gyeonggi Province — a first for the liquor industry, according to the company — to provide real-time visibility into production data and more transparent quality control. CJ OliveNetworks added that it also set up a safe, hygienic manufacturing environment at Hwayo’s second Yeoju plant, covering everything from process design to IT systems.

CJ OliveNetworks also secured an order to build a smart factory for the agricultural firm Soju Story. The company plans to integrate artificial intelligence throughout the production process — from raw material intake to fermentation, distillation, storage, aging and bottling — while ensuring a smooth flow of raw materials, preventing cross-contamination and improving worker routes.

CJ OliveNetworks is expanding globally as well, taking on engineering, procurement and construction work for HiteJinro’s first overseas plant in Vietnam. The project marks CJ’s first smart factory contract covering a full production cycle from design and procurement to construction for an overseas site. CJ said it will supply advanced digital services to support HiteJinro’s overseas expansion.

The company also provides customized smart factory and safety management services to major F&B players such as Oriental Brewery and Hy (formerly Korea Yakult), supporting upgrades in food safety and operational efficiency.

CJ OliveNetworks noted it will “continue to expand its smart manufacturing and logistics businesses and further solidify CJ’s position as a leader in the AI transition.”