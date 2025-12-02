Nmixx nabbed the top spot on Melon’s monthly chart for November, a first for the group, label JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.

The track “Blue Valentine” has been reigning atop Melon’s Top 100 as well as daily and weekly charts, since its release in mid-October, logging the longest run atop the daily chart for a K-pop group this year. With the song, the group won eight trophies from domestic television music chart shows.

The single is the main track from its first studio album of the same title. The 12-track effort came after three single albums and four EPs.

Over the weekend, the group of six held its first stand-alone concert in Korea, more than 3 1/2 years after its debut. The two-day show kicked off its first international tour, “Episode 1: Zero Frontier.” Tour destinations are yet to be announced.