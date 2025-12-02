Enhypen is gearing up for a January comeback, according to a local media report on Monday.

The band of seven will release a new album in mid-January, approximately seven months since its sixth EP “Desire: Unleash.” The mini album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 12 regions as well as Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Album Rankings. The eight-track set debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and stayed on the chart for five more weeks.

The album sold over 2 million copies in the first week and focus track “Bad Desire (With or Without You)” earned the group first place on Korean television music chart shows three times.

The septet celebrated its fifth debut anniversary last week and, in its five-year career, released 16 albums, which have sold over 20 million copies in total.