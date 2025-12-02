Seoul on Tuesday unveiled Morning Yellow as the city's official color for 2026, marking the third installment in a branding project that assigns a distinct hue to each year.

The warm tone, drawn from the city’s sunrise, is meant to evoke a fresh start and a wish for “a clear, trouble-free day,” the Seoul Metropolitan Government said.

The selection was derived from more than 3,000 citizen-submitted sunrise photos, which the city analyzed using national color-standard guidelines to identify a palette that balances stability and energy.

Morning Yellow follows Sky Coral in 2024 and Green Aurora in 2025 in the capital’s expanding color identity program.

Seoul landmarks, including Seoul City Hall, Namsan Seoul Tower, Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Lotte World Tower, Gwanghwamun Square, Sebitseom and Seoul Botanic Park, will be illuminated in the new shade starting this week.

The rollout will extend to bridges such as Wonhyo Bridge and Cheonggyecheon’s Narae and Ogansu bridges, as well as digital media installations around Gangnam Station.

The city is also partnering with companies to push the color into consumer and digital spaces.

Paint-makers Noru Paint and KCC plan to release Seoul-color paint lines and color books.

LG Chem and furniture designer Ha Ji-hoon will introduce an eco-friendly soban, a traditional small tray-like table, inspired by the hue. Other brands will offer hats, runner towels and planters, while apparel tie-ups, including T-shirts and socks, are also in development.