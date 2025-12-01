South Korean police said Monday they are reviewing whether to disclose the identity of a 54-year-old man suspected of murdering a woman in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, whose body was found 44 days after she was reported missing.

The Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency released preliminary findings of the ongoing investigation and said the case may be referred to the Deliberative Committee on Disclosure of Personal Information. If approved, the suspect’s name, age and mugshot would be published on the regional police agency’s website.

Police have not released detailed findings, citing the ongoing investigation, but said the suspect told investigators he killed the victim out of anger after discovering she was seeing another man following their breakup. Testimonies collected so far indicate the pair continued to argue about her dating life even after the relationship had ended.

According to the investigation, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times inside her SUV in a parking lot in Jincheon-gun on Oct. 14 — the same day she was last seen leaving her workplace in Cheongju around 6:30 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was later captured on surveillance cameras near the Chopyeong and Okseong reservoirs in Jincheon-gun. Police noted that the manner in which the car was driven suggested an attempt to avoid detection.

Investigators believe the suspect disposed of the body in a septic tank in Eumseong-gun, where police recovered the remains on Wednesday. The discovery came 44 days after the victim’s daughter filed a missing persons report.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say further details will be released once the suspect’s identity disclosure review is complete.