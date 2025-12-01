Medit recognized as the top brand in a global brand perception study by an external insights agency

Global sentiment analysis of 3,800 discussions from Reddit's r/Dentistry community highlights strong user recognition in software usability, workflow flexibility, and overall value.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a leading digital dentistry company, has been ranked as the top intraoral scanner (IOS) brand in a global brand perception study conducted by an external insights agency. The study analyzed more than 3,800 publicly available discussions from the Reddit r/Dentistry community, where clinicians and users openly share their experiences with digital dentistry tools and workflows.

According to the report, Medit achieved the highest overall brand perception score among the major intraoral scanner brands included in the analysis. Within this dataset, sentiment toward Medit was characterized by 29.9% explicitly positive feedback—the highest share of positive sentiment among the brands analyzed—highlighting strong recognition of Medit's IOS performance, software experience, and overall value in user-generated comments related to IOS usage and impressions.

How the analysis was conducted

The dataset was collected from Reddit, one of the largest open discussion platforms. The analysis focused on the r/Dentistry community, where clinicians frequently exchange insights on scanners, clinical workflows, and software experiences.

For sentiment classification and topic interpretation, the study used Google's Gemma3 AI model to categorize user comments into positive, neutral, and negative groups. The evaluation emphasized aggregated trends within the community rather than individual opinions.

Key findings from the analysis

The study reviewed discussions across themes such as software usability, workflow flexibility, value considerations, and overall clinical experience.

These factors were consistently mentioned as contributing to digital adoption and daily clinical efficiency for IOS users.

Study overview and external research partner

The study was conducted by insightsZ, a global data insights agency specializing in digital healthcare and dental industry analytics. Using AI-driven sentiment modeling on large-scale conversations from Reddit's r/Dentistry community, insightsZ translated user discussions into clear signals on brand perception, user experience, and market trends.

The findings offer clinicians a peer-based view of how intraoral scanner brands are experienced in daily practice, from software usability to workflow flexibility and value. For Medit, the results affirm a user-first approach focused on openness, accessibility, and long-term value for digital dentistry.

About Medit

Medit is a global digital dentistry company specializing in intraoral scanners and connected software solutions. Through its open and intuitive platform, Medit enables dental professionals to design flexible digital workflows that enhance clinical efficiency and elevate the patient experience.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Medit collaborates with clinics, laboratories, and partners worldwide to make advanced digital dentistry more accessible. By continuously delivering value-added software updates and workflow innovations, Medit empowers practices of all sizes to adopt and expand their use of digital technologies with confidence.

For more information, please visit medit.com.

Source: insightsZ – Global IOS Category Series: Sentiment Analysis of Leading IOS Brands Vol. I (2025)

Platform: Reddit / r/Dentistry