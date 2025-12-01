South Korea's main opposition People Power Party remains divided over whether to issue an official apology for former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration on December 3 of last year, as the one-year anniversary of the incident approaches.

The internal rift is deepening ahead of next year’s local elections, with party leadership under pressure to attract centrist voters while maintaining support from its traditional conservative base. The dilemma is further complicated by concerns that an apology could reinforce the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s portrayal of the opposition party as an “insurrectionist force.”

The debate intensified after People Power Party Chairman Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok — who rose to leadership with strong backing from the pro-Yoon faction — delivered mixed messages during party rallies over the weekend.

Speaking in Daegu, a key conservative stronghold, on Friday, Jang said the party “takes responsibility” and has “disappointed the public.” However, he also argued that the Democratic Party’s “legislative tyranny” and obstruction of state affairs had “summoned martial law.”

He added that internal divisions within the conservative bloc had “allowed the birth of the Lee Jae Myung administration.”

Despite Jang’s cautious stance, a growing number of lawmakers believe that a formal apology is unavoidable.

According to a survey released Sunday by the JoongAng Ilbo, more than half of the responding People Power Party lawmakers support an official act of contrition. The poll, conducted among 105 party lawmakers and receiving 82 responses, found that 43 said the party should apologize for the martial law declaration. Supporters of the apology argue that a clean break from the “Yoon era” is essential to broaden the party’s appeal.

Nevertheless, senior figures remain wary of falling into a political trap.

Rep. Na Kyung-won, a five-term lawmaker, cautioned against a hasty apology during a radio interview with YTN on Monday.

“The Democratic Party is currently framing us as an ‘insurrection party.’ If we suddenly admit we were wrong, it could accelerate that framing,” Na said.

She suggested that the party should withhold its official position until the court rules on the arrest warrant for Rep. Choo Kyung-ho. Choo, who resigned as party leader shortly after the martial law incident, faces a warrant review on Tuesday for allegedly delaying a party caucus on the night of the declaration to postpone the parliamentary vote to lift the decree.

“The result will likely come out early Wednesday. Our room for maneuver depends on that outcome,” Na added.

Meanwhile, the party’s reformist faction is stepping up its calls for a clear break from Yoon’s martial law declaration, emphasizing the need for a more decisive shift in party direction.

Rep. Bae Hyun-jin of the People Power Party wrote on Facebook that the party must “divorce itself from the miserable history of martial law,” referring to Yoon as “the husband of the vulgar Kim Keon Hee.” Her remarks immediately drew backlash from pro-Yoon conservatives, who accused her of deepening internal divisions.

Bae argued that the People Power Party cannot regain public trust ahead of next year’s elections unless it clearly distances itself from the former administration.

Yang Hyang-ja, a Supreme Council member and former lawmaker, also urged Jang to confront the issue directly, saying the party “allowed the unlawful martial law to happen” and must reflect on its actions.