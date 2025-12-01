Hyundai Steel said Monday it would unveil a model of its planned hydrogen steel mill in Louisiana this week, demonstrating its push toward net-zero production.

The plans will be introduced at the World Hydrogen Expo, held from Thursday to Sunday at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

Hyundai Steel will showcase the details of the US plant — set to begin commercial operations in 2029 — along with its mid- to long-term technology road map toward carbon-free steelmaking.

The model will give visitors an overview of key processes and infrastructure, including the raw material production facility that will eventually produce direct-reduced iron using hydrogen, electric arc furnaces that turn it into steel, and hot- and cold-rolling lines.

The steelmaker will outline its staged transition toward hydrogen-based ironmaking in a video presentation. The company will use a natural-gas-based direct reduction process to turn ore into iron, and gradually increase the share of hydrogen used as a reducing agent. It hopes the presentation helps visitors intuitively understand its carbon-reduction pathway.

In particular, visitors can see the pipeline and equipment road map that Hyundai Steel is currently researching and developing, the broader net-zero vision — from technologies that will be commercialized in the near future to long-term technological goals.

“Our participation in this year’s World Hydrogen Expo will allow us to showcase Hyundai Steel’s vision and technological capabilities on the global stage,” a company official said. “As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we will demonstrate our role in advancing the group’s carbon-neutrality strategy.”

Starting this year, Korea’s Hydrogen International Conference and the H2MEET exhibition have been merged into a single showcase, the World Hydrogen Expo. The four-day event brings together hydrogen-related companies from around the world to share new technologies, industry trends and collaboration opportunities.