Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have been named among the most desirable workplaces in the United States, earning spots on Forbes’ newly released “America’s Dream Employers 2026” list.

The rankings, produced in partnership with market research firm Statista, are based on a large-scale survey of 150,000 people, including 140,000 employees at major US companies and 10,000 college students. Respondents rated employers on factors such as growth opportunities, work quality, compensation, health benefits, professional development and overall workplace environment.

Nvidia, the AI chip powerhouse, topped the list, followed by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Big Tech dominated the top tier, with Microsoft (3rd), Google (4th), IBM (6th) and Apple (7th) all landing in the top 10.

Samsung Electronics ranked 44th with a score of 95.32, while LG Electronics placed 89th with 93.95, making them the only two Korean companies to rank in the top 100. Their performance builds on last year’s strong showing in Forbes’ “Best Employers for Engineers,” where Samsung and LG ranked 71st and 64th, respectively.

Forbes said the results highlight shifting priorities among Generation Z, which tends to value personal growth, meaningful work and flexibility as much as traditional markers like salary or title.

“We identified employers that turn employees’ dreams into reality by offering generous compensation, mission-driven initiatives, challenging tasks, mental health support and flexible work schedules,” the magazine said.