Ive will go live Monday evening to celebrate its fourth debut anniversary with fans, according to agency Starship Entertainment.

The six idols will answer fan questions and respond to livestream comments, in addition to more events themed after four.

The group kicked off its second international tour, “Show What I Am,” on Oct. 31, but has yet to announce the tour stops. Songs from its fourth EP “Ive Secret” were added to the set list, including the main track “XOXZ,” which won five first-place trophies on local television music chart shows.

In November, Ive surpassed 200 million streams on Billboard Japan with “After Like,” which fronted its third single album from 2022. It is the third song to do so on the platform, after debut single “Eleven” and the main track of the group's second physical single, “Love Dive.”