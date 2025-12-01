A 20-something-year-old runner who was run over by a truck during a marathon earlier this month has officially been declared dead, officials at the Cheongju city government said Sunday afternoon.

The runner, whose injury left him brain-dead, passed away at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The driver in his 80s who caused the accident with his truck is being investigated by the police, facing potential charges of causing death by vehicular accident.

The incident occurred during a marathon in North Chungcheong Province on Nov. 10, as the runner from Cheongju’s municipal track and field team was passing through the section in Okcheon-gun County. Two of four lanes on the road had been blocked off, but a truck drove into one of the two blocked lanes and hit the victim.

The driver said he was preoccupied with the traffic light about 100 meters ahead, and failed to see the victim.

Causing injury or death by vehicular accident is punishable by up to five years in prison or 20 million won ($14,000) fine.