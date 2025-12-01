K-pop boy band extends own record for most consecutive No. 1s on chart

Stray Kids landed their eighth consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with “SKZ It Tape ‘Do It’,” becoming the first K-pop act to achieve the feat.

According to Billboard on Monday, the album earned 295,000 equivalent album units in the US as of Nov. 27. Equivalent album units are a metric used by Billboard to measure overall music consumption, including physical album sales, digital track downloads and streams.

Of that total, 286,000 were from traditional album sales, highlighting the group’s strong physical album sales performance.

The group previously held seven No. 1 records on the Billboard 200 albums chart, when their fourth album, “Karma,” topped the chart in September.