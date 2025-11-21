New album puts diversity of Stray Kids' music on display

Stray Kids are known for their genre-spanning sound, from electronic dance music and hip-hop to traditional Korean instruments. Now the K-pop juggernaut is extending its musical vision through a new music series, titled "SKZ It Tape."

The new series comes in an album format that falls outside the traditional mini or full-length dichotomy, allowing Stray Kids to explore music more freely outside the conventional album structure.

Marking the first album is "SKZ It Tape 'Do It'," which hits music platforms on Friday at 2 p.m.

"We wanted to show how much Stray Kids have grown and matured musically over time, and that is what inspired us to create the new music series," Han said in a statement released to local press by his agency JYP Entertainment on Friday.

"It is our way of showing how diverse Stray Kids' music can be and how we try new things," Bang Chan explained. "Each track on the album dives into different genres and we are excited for listeners to experience."

The "Do It" album conveys a message of taking bold, confident action and reflects the group's mindset of living in the moment.

The five-track package includes dual lead tracks. "Do It" encourages taking action without hesitation or overthinking, while "Divine" is a hip-hop track that shows what Stray Kids' version of new pop sounds like, according to Lee Know.

Other side tracks are "Holiday," "Photobook" and a festival version of "Do It."

While the group has been globetrotting with its world tour, 3Racha — the group's songwriting trio of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han — endeavored to make all the songs.

"We were busy, so at times we would work on the song in our hotel rooms," Changbin said.

Speaking on their greatest motivation, Stray Kids said it comes from their fans.

"Our biggest source of inspiration is Stay (the group's fandom) and Stray Kids," Bang Chan explained. "Performing our music on stage and becoming artists that Stay can proudly support gives me strength and creativity."

Looking back on the year filled with love and support from Stay, Seungmin said fans motivate him to become a better person every day.

"I hope 2025 was a joyful year for Stays, and even if you had difficult times, I hope you can send it off without any regrets," Seungmin said.