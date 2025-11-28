The second Busan International Children’s Book Fair will be held at Bexco in Busan from Dec. 11-14.

The event is the country’s first and largest book fair dedicated to children’s literature, according to the Korean Publishers Association, which organized the event and also runs the Seoul International Book Fair.

Building on the momentum of its inaugural edition last year, the 2025 fair adopts the theme “The Young Ones and the Sea.” Just as the ocean is the cradle that nurtures life and connects the world, the organizer says children, too, can explore endlessly and dream freely in the vast sea of books.

This year’s fair will bring together about 160 publishers and organizations from 26 countries, with a dedicated copyright center facilitating meetings and networking.

Throughout the four days, visitors will find a full slate of on-site programs at exhibitor booths and across the fairgrounds, including author talks, book signings, workshops, panel discussions and interactive events for young readers and families.

A lineup of acclaimed domestic and international authors will appear in person. Among them is Jordan Scott, whose picture book "I Talk Like a River" was named a New York Times Best Illustrated Book in 2020. Also attending is Taiwanese author Tom Liu, who won a major Taiwanese children’s literature award in 2016 for "Grandma Lin’s Peach Tree." Korean teenage novelist Baek Eun-byeol, author of the bestseller "Time-Limited," will also meet readers.

Winners and honorees of the Bologna Ragazzi Award will feature prominently, underscoring the global standing of Korean picture books. Among them are the author Jin Joo and the illustrator Lee Ga-hee, whose book "If You Want to Eat a Red Apple" won Korea’s first Opera Prima Award in 2025, a prestigious Bologna Ragazzi Award for debut works.

Admission is free with advance registration, available through Dec. 10 via the fair’s official website. The full schedule of programs and detailed event information can also be found online.