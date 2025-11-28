Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Friday expressed condolences and sympathy to the victims of a recent deadly fire at a high-rise residential complex in Hong Kong and their families, as the death toll surpassed 80.

"Together with the people of Korea, I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic fire in the Tai Po District of Hong Kong, which resulted in significant loss of lives," Cho wrote on his social media account.

"On behalf of the Korean Government and people, I extend my sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families. We hope the people of Hong Kong find the strength to overcome this difficult time," he said.

The death toll from the devastating fire that ravaged a high-rise housing complex in Hong Kong on Wednesday had reached 83 as of Friday, with nearly 300 people reportedly still missing. (Yonhap)