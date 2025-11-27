South Korea and Japan held their first senior-level meeting on science and technology cooperation in 16 years Thursday, the foreign ministry said, as the two countries renewed their commitment to deepen ties in advanced technologies.

The 14th meeting of the S. Korea-Japan Science and Technology Cooperation Committee held in Tokyo earlier in the day, after the two sides agreed to resume the intergovernmental forum for the first time since 2009 during their summit talks in September.

The South Korean delegation was led by Han Min-young, director general for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, with officials from the science and trade ministries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum technology, space and biotechnology. (Yonhap)