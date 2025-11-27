작성자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

Beloved ‘grandfather’ Lee Soon-jae dies at 91 after lifetime on stage and screen

기사 요약: 현역 최고령 배우로 활동해 온 이순재가 향년 91세로 별세하며, 애도 물결이 이어지고 있다.

[1] Actor Lee Soon-jae, a towering figure in Korean entertainment and one of the nation’s longest-working performers, died Tuesday. He was 91. According to his family, Lee died early on Tuesday morning.

towering: 대단히 뛰어난

[2] Even in advanced age, Lee had continued to work across television, film and theater, remaining active until late 2024, when health problems forced him to withdraw midway through the run of the play “Waiting for Waiting for Godot.” His final screen appearance came in the KBS series “Dog Knows Everything,” which aired in September and October 2024. He accepted the broadcaster’s top acting prize at its year-end awards show in January before stepping back to rest.

withdraw: 물러나다, 중단하다

midway: 중간에 (=halfway)

[3] During a 69-year illustrious career, Lee created some of the most indelible characters in Korean popular culture: the stern yet comedic “Daebal's Father,” the mischievous “Yadong Soon-jae” and the globe-trotting “Grandpa Over Flowers” persona that endeared him to younger generations. A consummate craftsperson, he often said that “a lifetime of acting still isn’t enough,” approaching each role as if it might be his last. With his passing, his acting life has taken its final bow.

illustrious: 저명한, 걸출한

indelible: 잊을 수 없는

mischievous: 짓궃은, 말썽꾸러기의

globe-trotting: 세계를 누비는

endear A to B: A를 B에게 사랑받게 하다

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10623203

