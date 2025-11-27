ESG innovator of the year NH Nonghyup Bank

NH Nonghyup Bank is stepping up its social contribution efforts with a dual strategy targeting two of Korea’s most urgent challenges: revitalizing declining rural communities and easing the nation’s low birth rate crisis.

The initiatives reflect the bank’s broader ESG vision — strengthening regional infrastructure while fostering a family-friendly culture to support long-term demographic sustainability.

NH Nonghyup Bank recently expanded its flagship rural development program, the “Green Ladder x Space Project,” signing a new partnership with Good Neighbors and providing 400 million won ($271,000) in funding.

Launched last November, the project transforms unused or neglected spaces in culturally underserved regions into modern play and cultural facilities for children. The bank has already opened its first two centers at Hamtae Elementary School in Taebaek and Joongang Elementary School in Namwon. Under the latest agreement, it will move forward with the third and fourth spaces in Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo-gu.

“The project embodies Nongshim Cheonsim — the belief that the farmer’s heart reflects heaven’s will — by elevating the value of rural spaces,” said Choi Dong-ha, senior vice president of the bank. “We will continue strengthening our ESG management to support sustainable growth.”

Alongside rural projects, NH Nonghyup Bank is intensifying policies to address Korea’s historically low birth rate.

The bank operates one of the most comprehensive childbirth support programs in the financial sector. Employees receive cash support ranging from 5 million won for a first child up to 20 million won for a fourth or subsequent child. Additional benefits include infertility treatment subsidies, paternity leave, and reduced working hours for parents of early elementary students.

CEO Kang Tae-young publicly joined the nationwide “Low Birth Rate Crisis Recovery Relay Challenge” on Feb. 19, visiting an in-house day care center in Seoul and participating in the campaign with children to highlight the importance of work-life balance.

“Addressing the low birth rate is a critical national task that requires collective action,” Kang said. “NH Nonghyup Bank will continue to support families and nurture a positive culture for child-rearing.”