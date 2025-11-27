South Korea kicked off a high-level working group with the country's top tech giants on Thursday as it begins coordinating plans to secure 260,000 advanced graphics processing units from Nvidia for domestic AI development.

Ministry of Science and ICT vice minister Ryu Je-myung met with executives from Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, SK Telecom and Naver to launch the new working group, according to the ministry. The joint task force will coordinate large-scale procurement and deployment plans.

The meeting marks the government's first formal follow-up to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's discussion with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and top chiefs of four global tech giants at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, earlier this month.

According to the ministry, the government and companies aim to secure 260,000 GPUs — 50,000 by the state, and 210,000 collectively by the four companies — in one of the most aggressive national compute-expansion plans in Asia.

"The launch of the GPU Working Group is a direct follow-up to President Lee's engagements with Nvidia and global AI firms at APEC," Vice Minister Ryu said.

"Securing large-scale, cutting-edge GPUs which are essential infrastructure for the AI era, signals Korea's transition into a phase of practical cooperation focused on delivering tangible results."

Ryu also added that the government and companies will operate as one team to build an AI ecosystem capable of elevating Korea into the ranks of global AI powerhouses.

The working group will develop implementation roadmaps, share procurement strategies and outline long-term measures to expand Korea's AI capabilities.

Executives attending the meeting include Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President Song Yong-ho, Hyundai EVP Jin Eun-sook, SKT AI CIC head Yu Kyung-sang and Naver Cloud CEO Kim Yu-won.

The companies and government also discussed cooperation models to strengthen the domestic AI ecosystem, as well as medium- to long-term strategies to improve Korea's competitiveness in global AI markets.

According to the ministry, the new group will meet frequently at the working level, led by the ministry's AI Infrastructure Bureau, with senior-level meetings held as needed for strategic decision-making.

The government said it will actively review industry requests raised through the group and translate them into concrete support measures.

During the Oct. 31 meeting in Gyeongju, the Korean government and companies agreed to purchase a total of 260,000 GPUs combined. The companies are expected to use the GPUs to establish AI factories, or massive data centers designed to integrate AI across manufacturing, logistics, robotics and mobility.