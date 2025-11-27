TIANJIN, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DAHON, the world's biggest maker of folding bicycles, jumped on its Hong Kong trading debut with the IPO of its subsidiary, DAHON Tech (Stock Code: 02543.HK), on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

With an oversubscription rate of 7,558 times, media recognized it as Hong Kong's most oversubscribed listing ever.

This successful listing fuelled DAHON with stronger capital foundation to advance its mission in green mobility innovations. Its first major initiative called for a strategic alliance with Golden Wheel Group to establish the new company Dagold Technology in Tianjin, China.

The new plant will offer regional cost advantages for manufacturing entry-level product lines, enabling DAHON to broaden its market reach and meet diverse consumer needs.

To maximize value for its stakeholders, DAHON announced its growth trajectory in three core directions:

