NewJeans have been certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan for “Ditto,” according to the organization on Thursday.

The track surpassed 300 million streams as of October, becoming the first song from a K-pop girl group to reach the milestone, and the second for a K-pop musician.

“Ditto” is a dreamy dance tune and a prerelease from the physical single “OMG,” released in December 2022. With the song, the group topped all domestic music charts and debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 and the UK’s Official Singles Top 100 at No. 96 and No. 95, respectively.

Meanwhile, the five members announced earlier in November that they would continue activities under their agency Ador, with which they have been in a legal dispute over their exclusive contracts. Haerin and Hyein officially confirmed their return through the agency, while Minji, Danielle and Hani are still in discussion with the company.