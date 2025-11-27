Korea Space Launch Vehicle-II blasts off from Naro Space Center with 13 satellites

Korea successfully launched the homegrown Nuri rocket, also known as Korea Space Launch Vehicle-II or KSLV-II, into space from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, on early Thursday, signifying the country’s emphasis on empowering the private sector to usher in a new era of new space economy.

Although an abnormal signal from the pressure sensor from umbilical delayed the Nuri rocket’s launch back to 1:13 a.m. from originally blastoff time of 12:55 a.m., the homegrown space launch vehicle was eventually launched from the pad.

The fourth Nuri rocket, which is carrying 13 satellites including the Compact Advanced Satellite-3, a next-generation midsized satellite built to conduct highly light-sensitive science missions, soared into the sky, marking the first nighttime space launch vehicle blastoff in Korea.

The 200-ton, 47.2-meter Nuri rocket was expected to shoot out its main payload CAS-3, about 13 minutes and 27 seconds after the launch into a 600-kilometer orbit with the remaining 12 satellites being released into the same orbit in phases to complete its mission.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration, or KASA, is expected to announce the final result of the launch in the next hour or so.

Unlike the three previous launches, Hanwha Aerospace took the lead in launching the Nuri rocket for the first time with the fourth launch as it had become the system integrated company to obtain the responsibilities behind the blastoff.

The fourth launch of the Nuri rocket came after Korea became the seventh country in the world to have succeeded in launching a payload weighing 1 metric ton or heavier into low-Earth orbit with the third launch of the Nuri rocket in May 2023.