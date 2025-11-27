A new government survey shows that 4 in 10 South Koreans frequently feel lonely. Among people aged 13 and older, 38.2 percent reported experiencing loneliness, with 4.7 percent saying they feel lonely “often” and 33.5 percent saying “sometimes.”

Loneliness tended to increase with age, reaching 42.2 percent among those over 60, 41.7 percent among those in their 50s and 52.1 percent among people aged 80 and above. About 3.3 percent, or roughly 1.5 million people, said they feel lonely and have no one to rely on or interact with in daily life.

The survey also provided new data on outings, a key indicator of social isolation. While 65.9 percent go out five or more days a week, adults over 60 were most likely to go out less than once weekly (6.4 percent). Isolation was far higher among low-income groups: Only 0.5 percent of high-income households stayed home most days, compared with 13.4 percent of those earning under 1 million won.

The report also highlighted record levels of retirement preparation, a rise in seniors self-funding their later years, an increase in overseas travel and a continued strong preference among young adults for jobs at large companies.