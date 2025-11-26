SK Telecom said Wednesday it is joining hands with Samsung Electronics to develop key technologies for 6th Generation mobile networks to enhance AI-native wireless infrastructure.

Signing the agreement earlier in the month, the two companies agreed to conduct joint research on AI-powered radio access networks, focusing on three core areas of AI-based channel estimation, Multiple-Input Multiple-Output antenna transmission and reception, and AI-RAN-driven scheduling and core network technologies.

"The fusion of AI and wireless network technology is the core element deciding the competitiveness of 6G technology. In collaboration with Samsung, we will achieve 6G based on world-class AI-RAN technology and lead the global ecosystem," Yu Tak-ki, head of SKT's network technology, said.

Jeong Jin-guk, who leads the Advanced Communications Research Center at Samsung, also said the companies will work together to accelerate the commercialization of 6G technology.

SKT said its network technology division and Samsung Research, Samsung's research and development arm, will be working together, with the mobile carrier providing the network data and nationwide testbed infrastructure. Samsung Research will advance AI channel estimation models and distributed MIMO algorithms, SKT said.

AI-based channel estimation enables networks to predict and correct signal distortion caused by buildings and other obstacles, improving reliability in dense urban areas.

Distributed MIMO technology connects multiple base stations and antennas to jointly transmit and receive signals, ensuring stable, high-speed communications even in crowded areas.

The two companies have already been collaborating as members of the AI-RAN Alliance, jointly proposing an AI-based channel estimation technology at the alliance's general meeting in Espoo, Finland, in June. In November, they unveiled early research results at a meeting in Boston.

SKT underscored that it was Korea's first telecom operator to publish a 6G white paper in 2023, outlining visions for integrating AI across cloud, sensing and robotics systems. The mobile carrier showcased its AI-RAN-powered base station technology at MWC 2025 and signed a partnership agreement with Nvidia in October to co-develop AI-RAN solutions.