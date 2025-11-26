South Korean construction giant GS Engineering & Construction said Tuesday it has signed a contract with US-based electrolyzer stack maker Evoloh to develop an anion‐exchange-membrane, or AEM, electrolysis plant package, with full-scale development scheduled to begin at the end of November.

The deal follows an April agreement between the companies to collaborate on a basic design package and front-end engineering, as well as an EPC contract covering engineering, procurement and construction.

Evoloh has developed a water-electrolysis stack that uses an AEM system to produce hydrogen without relying on the expensive materials required by other commercial technologies.

It has already completed megawatt-scale pilot testing and begun commercial production of its electrolysis stacks.

The Korean builder said the technology is seen as cost-competitive across the industry and is expected to significantly reduce future stack manufacturing and plant operation costs.

It added that the partnership moves the firm closer to expanding into clean-energy businesses by developing a multimegawatt hydrogen package with improved economic feasibility and safety, leveraging its global plant EPC capabilities.

“(This partnership marks) a turning point that expands GS’ portfolio beyond petrochemical-focused plant projects into the eco-friendly energy sector,” a GS E&C official said. “We aim to lead the green-energy market by establishing a value chain across the hydrogen industry.”