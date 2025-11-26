GS Engineering & Construction’s headquarters in central Seoul (GS E&C)
South Korean construction giant GS Engineering & Construction said Tuesday it has signed a contract with US-based electrolyzer stack maker Evoloh to develop an anion‐exchange-membrane, or AEM, electrolysis plant package, with full-scale development scheduled to begin at the end of November.

The deal follows an April agreement between the companies to collaborate on a basic design package and front-end engineering, as well as an EPC contract covering engineering, procurement and construction.

This photo shows how water is split into hydrogen and oxygen in an anion exchange membrane water-electrolysis stack. Water enters both electrodes, hydroxide ions move through the AEM toward the anode, and electrons flow externally between the cathode and anode. Hydrogen is produced on the cathode side, while oxygen is generated on the anode side. (GS E&C)
Evoloh has developed a water-electrolysis stack that uses an AEM system to produce hydrogen without relying on the expensive materials required by other commercial technologies.

It has already completed megawatt-scale pilot testing and begun commercial production of its electrolysis stacks.

The Korean builder said the technology is seen as cost-competitive across the industry and is expected to significantly reduce future stack manufacturing and plant operation costs.

It added that the partnership moves the firm closer to expanding into clean-energy businesses by developing a multimegawatt hydrogen package with improved economic feasibility and safety, leveraging its global plant EPC capabilities.

“(This partnership marks) a turning point that expands GS’ portfolio beyond petrochemical-focused plant projects into the eco-friendly energy sector,” a GS E&C official said. “We aim to lead the green-energy market by establishing a value chain across the hydrogen industry.”


