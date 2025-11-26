Seventeen unveiled a music video featuring animated Smurf characters on Tuesday, agency Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday.

The new video for “God of Music” is set in Budapest, where a string of the blue characters — from Papa Smurf and Smurfette to Clumsy — dance to the electronic tune. They are later joined by the members of Seventeen.

The collaboration was born out of the fact that the single was dropped on Oct. 23, the day the animation characters were created in 1958. A range of merchandise will be released next year.

“God of Music” fronted Seventeen’s 11th EP “Seventeenth Heaven.” The single topped all major music charts at home as well as the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 29 regions.

Meanwhile, the band will tour four domes in Japan starting Thursday as part of its international “New_” tour.