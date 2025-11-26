Stray Kids will make their South American festival debut at Rock in Rio, slated for September in Rio de Janeiro, label JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The eight-member act will be the first K-pop musician to be invited to the music festival and headline the Sept. 11 show of the weeklong event. The music fest began in 1985 in the Brazilian capital and has traveled to a string of cities, including Las Vegas and Madrid.

The group has headlined several musical events — including Lollapalooza Paris in 2023, I-Days, British Summertime Hyde Park and Lollapalooza Chicago in 2024.

Stray Kids will be returning to Rio de Janeiro after almost 1 1/2 years. It drew about 55,000 concertgoers to its first standalone show in the country on its “Dominate” tour.