CNBlue concluded its two-city run in Japan on Monday and will kick off a new concert series in Asia and Australia early next year, agency FNC Entertainment announced Tuesday.

As part of its "Autumn Live Tour 2025," the band of three went live twice each in Kobe and Chiba, playing several hit songs, including its most recent single “Shintouya.” It is the title track from the trio’s 15th physical single in Japan, which rolled out earlier this month and topped Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Single Rankings.

The upcoming tour, dubbed “3Logy,” will kick off on Jan. 17 in Seoul with two shows. The tour destinations announced so far include three more cities in Japan and seven in Southeast Asia, as well as Sidney and Melbourne, Australia.

Its previous tour “Voyage into X” ended in early June after 17 shows in 13 cities across Asia and North America.