Entertainment powerhouse producer Nah Yung-suk is making his Netflix debut with “Three Idiots in Kenya,” reuniting beloved stars from his past hits like “2 Days & 1 Night.” With the new series, Nah says he’s intentionally tapping into a gap in Netflix’s Korean unscripted lineup -- namely, the lack of easygoing, light-touch variety shows.

“Three Idiots in Kenya” pairs veteran variety show fixtures, including comedian Lee Soo-geun, rapper-TV personality Eun Ji-won and Super Junior’s Kyuhyun -- on a trek across Africa. Helmed by Nah, the series marks not only Nah's first-ever Netflix variety show but also a reunion of his long-running ensemble: Lee and Eun from “2 Days & 1 Night” and Kyuhyun from “Sinseoyugi.”

Joined by co-producer Kim Ye-sul, the trio sets out across Kenya in search of the country’s famed “Big Five" -- iconic wildlife like lions, elephants and giraffes -- while diving into the sort of playful antics and laid-back chemistry that defined Nah’s most beloved shows.

According to Nah, the show is designed as a breezy alternative to the surge of competition-driven Korean variety series currently dominating Netflix. Still, some observers have questioned whether “Three Idiots in Kenya” may feel overly familiar to long-time Korean viewers, given the cast and the show's resemblance to Nah’s earlier travel-format hits.

During a press conference held in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday, Nah acknowledged that the format isn’t radically new, but said that’s precisely the point. He said he believes the series fills a gap in Netflix’s catalog -- a warm, low-pressure Korean travel-variety title -- and one that international audiences may find refreshing and distinctly local, complete with Korean humor, banter and subtitle-heavy storytelling.

The project also marks Nah's broader expansion into streaming. Nah emphasized that, compared to TV, working with Netflix gave him room to breathe creatively.

“On set, we'd often say, ‘We could just film all day and still only use an hour of it.’ So instead of feeling pressured to force out footage while we played games, handled missions, or chatted, we were able to shoot in a more relaxed, natural way," said Nah.

"As viewers, people also get tired of shows that drag on -- everything feels too long these days. But this one, I wanted it to be something you could just throw on Netflix after work with a beer, or play on the weekend when you’re bored,” he added.

“Three Idiots in Kenya” premieres Tuesday on Netflix.