Tributes poured in from across the theater and entertainment industry following the news of veteran actor Lee Soon-jae’s death on Tuesday.

Nah Yung-suk, the star producer behind the travel reality series "Grandpas Over Flowers" (2013-2018), in which Lee appeared, expressed his sorrow at a press event for a new program.

“I hadn’t seen him in the past year due to his health," said Nah. "During our travels and in private, the thing he most often told us was that he wanted to stay on stage until the very end. I will always remember him as someone who exemplified the value of consistent and dedicated work. I hope he can now rest in peace.”

The press event’s host, broadcaster and comedian Park Kyeong-rim, added, “He was a true elder of our time and a lover of entertainment. I offer my deepest condolences.”

Actor Jung Bo-seog, who appeared with Lee in the MBC hit sitcom "High Kick Through the Roof," wrote on social media: “Thank you, sir, for everything. I learned so much about acting, life and what it means to be a true actor.” He continued, “You were a real mentor in my life. Every step you took was the beginning and history of broadcasting performance.”

Actor Bae Jung-nam, who starred with Lee in KBS’ 2024 series "Dog Knows Everything" — Lee’s final work, in which he became the oldest recipient of the network’s top acting prize — wrote: “It was the greatest honor of my life to work with such a respected teacher. Rest in peace.”

In the series, Bae voiced Sophie, the dog who converses with Lee’s character.

“Even in his later years, he treated younger actors to meals and gave generously, yet he delighted in it like a child. He loved his students and spoke often about acting. A great star has truly fallen among us,” said actor Joo Ho-sung, who performed in Lee’s 2023 directorial debut production, "The Seagull."

Park Company, the production company behind "The Student and Mister Henri" and Lee’s final stage work, "Waiting for Waiting for Godot," remembered him for his dedication and mentorship.

He withdrew from "Waiting for Waiting for Godot" mid-run in October 2024 due to health issues. The company posted: “We offer our deepest respect and condolences. With his passion and responsibility toward the stage, he set an example for actors and reminded us how precious and noble the theater truly is.”

Younger stars joined in the tributes.

Actor Yoo Yeon-seok, a former student of Lee’s at Sejong University’s Department of Film Art, paid tribute on social media.

“Thank you for showing such wonderful acting. Because of you, I have had so many joyful moments in my life. Rest in peace. My deepest condolences,” he said.

Yoo had previously spoken of Lee as his mentor in a 2017 interview after the SBS series "Dr. Romantic" ended.

Singer Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram, uploading her memories with Lee. The image was taken in 2019, reportedly after attending a performance of the play "The Student and Mister Henri," which also starred fellow Girls’ Generation member Yuri alongside Lee.

President Lee Jae Myung also paid tribute, expressing “deep condolences” for the passing of Korea’s oldest active performer.

“A great star of Korean arts and culture, Lee Soon-jae was a beloved artist across all generations and a national actor whom we will remember for a long time. Devoting his life to acting, he elevated the standard of Korean culture and arts, crossing theater, film and broadcasting to bring us laughter, emotion, comfort and courage,” he wrote on Facebook.