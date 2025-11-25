The sixth EP from NCT Dream sold more than 1 million copies, becoming its 10th straight album to do so, SM Entertainment said Monday.

“Beat It Up” logged more than 1.06 million first-week sales.

The six-track set, fronted by the hip-hop title track, debuted atop a series of music charts at home and abroad. The new effort marks the band’s return after about four months, following the success of the group's fifth LP, “Go Back to the Future.”

After promoting the mini album, the septet will resume its “The Dream Show 4: Dream the Future” international tour on Dec. 6 at the Taipei Dome in Taiwan. It will continue in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, followed by five shows combined in Osaka and Nagoya, Japan.