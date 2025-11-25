The election of 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s mayor has added momentum to the rising visibility of Indian-origin figures across the United States. Analysts say his victory highlights a broader trend: As the Indian American population grows, more members of the community are gaining prominence in politics, business and other fields.

Indian-origin influence is evident at the national level as well. Former Vice President Kamala Harris is the daughter of India-born cancer researcher Shyamala Gopalan. Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations, is the daughter of Punjabi Sikh immigrants. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and current Vice President JD Vance’s wife Usha Vance, whose parents came from Andhra Pradesh, further illustrate the community’s expanding footprint.

In business, Indian American leaders helm several of the world’s most influential technology companies, including Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet and Google, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Arvind Krishna of IBM and Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology. Their leadership has placed Indian-origin executives at the forefront of global innovation.