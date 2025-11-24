Officials fear repeat of Moon-era investigations

The Lee Jae Myung administration’s task force investigating potential misconduct tied to the Dec. 3 martial-law declaration began its work in earnest on Monday. In tandem, 49 government ministries and agencies activated their own parallel task forces, kicking off a sweeping government-wide review.

The rollout has already sent unease rippling through the civil service, fanning fears that the push for visible results could turn individual officials into scapegoats and drive the bureaucracy deeper into a defensive crouch.

The main opposition People Power Party, in turn, has denounced the initiative as a “special court for civil servants on charges of insurrection” and opened its own hotline to report what it calls “unconstitutional surveillance and illegal acts targeting public officials.”

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok explained Monday that the essential goal of the “Constitutional Compliance and Government Reform” task force is to lay the groundwork for swift disciplinary measures against officials who planned, assisted or justified the martial-law declaration made by ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, amid delays in the special counsel’s probe into the matter.

“We concluded that even without waiting for the special counsel or other judicial procedures, it would help stabilize the civil service if the government moves as quickly as possible on the matters it can address on its own and use the findings in personnel actions," Kim said.

The Prime Minister’s Office holds the key, spearheading the central task force that oversees the inquiry across ministries and agencies that cover roughly 750,000 civil servants.

Each ministry-level task force aims to determine the scope of conduct subject to investigation by Dec. 12, complete its review by the end of January and announce follow-up measures by Feb. 13, ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The inquiry covers a 10-month window from six months before to four months after the Dec. 3 declaration.

Among them, 12 agencies have been designated for intensive inspection, including the ministries of Foreign Affairs, National Defense, Economy and Finance, Justice, Interior and Safety, and Culture, Sports and Tourism; the Joint Chiefs of Staff; the prosecution; and the police.

“We plan to determine which parts still need to be verified in addition to what has been investigated so far and what is currently under investigation by the special counsel, and we will investigate those areas,” Lee Kyung-ho, acting spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, said Monday of the task force comprising around 50 personnel and led by Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back.

Additionally, an “Insurrection Reporting Center” will operate across the ministries and agencies under the central task force until Dec. 12, taking in anonymous reports.

Asked whether ministry task forces have the authority to access government-issued computers or documents for investigative purposes, Lee explained that “the investigation will proceed strictly within the scope authorized by regulations.”

Repeat of Moon-era scrutiny?

Building anxiety in the civil service is rooted in memories of the Moon Jae-in administration, when sweeping internal investigations placed many officials — including those who had simply followed administrative directives under the Park Geun-hye administration — under scrutiny.

Working-level officials at the Foreign Ministry were questioned about why they had followed those directives, and their government-issued phones were seized. The experience cemented the belief that taking such initiatives can carry risks — a view that still fuels a culture of caution and inaction.

In an attempt to quell concerns, Prime Minister Kim said at a Cabinet meeting on Nov. 18 that “all investigations will proceed and conclude swiftly, strictly within the bounds of the Constitution and due process — neither excessive nor insufficient in scope.”

However, the way the process is unfolding has already heightened concerns.

The Prime Minister’s Office’s earlier announcement that investigative tools will include digital forensics — and that disciplinary action is possible for officials who refuse to submit personal phones — has added to the unease.

Worries have also grown over the task force’s external advisory panel, made up of four experts in the military, police, legal and personnel fields, whom many in the bureaucracy view as aligned with the Lee administration.

At the Foreign Ministry, the timing of the probe has intensified concerns about personnel disruption.

Senior headquarters appointments are tied to ambassadorial postings, and with all special envoys recalled in June, about 40 of the nation’s 172 overseas missions have been without ambassadors or consuls general for five months. Officials fear the vacuum could persist if personnel decisions slow down during the review.

Still, some officials say this probe may unfold differently, according to officials speaking to The Korea Herald on condition of anonymity.

An unnamed official said there is cautious expectation that the review will remain narrowly focused on actions directly tied to the martial-law declaration, rather than the broad, open-ended scrutiny seen under the Moon administration.