Lender leads rivals with foreign-language services in 12 languages

Shinhan Bank said Monday it has added Uzbek and Nepali to its foreign-language consulting services, expanding support for a fast-growing number of migrant workers from the two countries.

With the latest additions, the bank now offers consultations in 12 languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Mongolian, Thai, Russian, Cambodian, Filipino, Indonesian, Uzbek and Nepali, giving Shinhan the most extensive foreign-language support system in the domestic banking sector.

Demand for native-language financial assistance has risen in recent months as Korea sees an influx of workers from Uzbekistan and Nepal. Shinhan’s Foreign Language Consultation Center, a dedicated phone service for non-Korean customers, provides help with overseas remittances, account openings, mobile banking and real-time interpretation between branch staff and customers who struggle with Korean.

Shinhan said it is also improving convenience for foreign clients through automated voice guidance for key credit-loan notices and an after-care survey program for new account holders.

“This expansion of Uzbek and Nepali consulting services is part of our efforts to create an environment where foreign customers can access financial services without language barriers,” a bank official said. “We will continue to address financial blind spots for foreign customers.”