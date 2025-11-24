Everland's annual winter program launches Friday, bringing festive parades, themed performances and seasonal attractions to its Christmas Fantasy festival through Dec. 31.

The park’s main Christmas parade — a 30-minute procession featuring Santa, Rudolph and dancers moving to holiday classics — returns with updated floats sporting trees, sleighs and cakes. Nighttime programming includes a new “K-Pop Demon Hunters Sing-along Fireworks Show,” created in collaboration with Netflix.

Family-friendly photo events with Santa, elves and Everland’s mascots will take place daily, while the Grand Stage hosts two performances of “Very Merry Santa Village,” a lighthearted holiday musical.

This year, the park expands its “Wizard of Oz” zone into a Christmas-themed “Emerald City” with character statues, snow-themed decorations and interactive stations. The Alpine Village area, which featured a horror-themed Oz experience during Halloween, reopens as “Snow Oz Park,” offering a 360-degree rotating photo booth and winter installations.

Snow-themed activities, including sledding courses and playgrounds, will roll out from mid-December, alongside a winter food street selling traditional seasonal snacks such as hotteok, roasted sweet potatoes and fish-cake skewers. A butterfly garden exhibition is also scheduled to open on Dec. 5, providing an indoor escape from the cold.