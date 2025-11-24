Oman marked its National Day on Thursday. In Korea, the embassy of Oman celebrated the day with an event that brought together diplomats and officials, with the ambassador of Oman stressing Oman's role in the international stage, as well as Korea-Oman ties.

Following is the full text of Omani Ambassador to Korea Zakariya Al Saadi's speech at the event held in Seoul on Thursday.

In the name of Allah, the most compassionate, the most merciful, H.E. Lee Jae-woong, spokesperson and deputy minister for public affairs, ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Korea, your excellencies, ambassadors, distinguished guests, peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you.

It gives us great pleasure to welcome you all and to express our sincere appreciation for your presence and participation in this cherished occasion — the Glorious National Day — which embodies the celebration of Oman’s rich history, dating back to the founding of the Al Bu Said state on Nov. 20, 1744, when the founder Imam Ahmad bin Said Al Busaidi unified the nation’s banner and laid the foundations of the modern Omani state based on sovereignty, unity and dignity. This occasion is also an opportunity to honor the Sultans of Oman who have faithfully shouldered their responsibility across generations, preserving the country’s unity and prosperity while strengthening its civilizational and humanitarian presence regionally and internationally.

On this Glorious National Day, we also celebrate the journey of our beloved homeland, the Sultanate of Oman, and the many achievements realized since the dawn of the Renaissance in 1970, established by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, and proudly continued today under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. His Majesty ’s renewed vision strikes a balance between authenticity and modernity, paving the way for a future of greater prosperity and sustainability.

Your excellencies, distinguished guests, the Sultanate of Oman has established a firm diplomatic approach grounded in positive neutrality, balance, dialogue and respect for the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

In this context, the Sultanate of Oman reaffirms its unwavering position in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy. Oman calls upon the international community to work earnestly toward implementing the two-state solution as the just and only path to achieving comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Your excellencies, distinguished guests, on this occasion, we are pleased to reflect on the depth of Oman-Korea relations, which stand as a distinguished model of friendship and cooperation founded on mutual respect and shared interests. The year 2025 witnessed steady growth in the trajectory of relations between our two friendly nations, driven by mutual trust and a shared vision for greater prosperity and sustainability. This was evident in the diplomatic momentum seen through the exchange of official visits and the strengthening of political and economic consultation channels between the two sides. The celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations — extending from last year — further highlighted the deep historical ties linking the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Korea since 1974.

Economically, the bilateral partnership maintained its steady and constructive growth, with trade volumes exceeding $5.66 billion, while Korean investments expanded in key sectors such as energy, green hydrogen and infrastructure, in alignment with the goals of Oman Vision 2040. The year 2025 also witnessed tangible progress in green hydrogen projects, with active Korean participation that underscores the shared commitment of both nations to leading the global transition toward clean energy. Cultural and tourism cooperation also flourished through the organization of joint events, exhibitions and cultural programs that strengthened the bonds between the two peoples.

Distinguished guests, under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Oman continues its ambitious journey toward realizing Oman Vision 2040, which embodies the nation’s aspiration to build a diversified economy, a prosperous society, and modern, effective institutions. The year 2025 has witnessed significant milestones in economic and financial modernization, including enhancing the efficiency of public spending, achieving investment-grade credit ratings and signing international agreements to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. Non-oil sectors now contribute over 65 percent of the gross domestic product.

In the field of environmental sustainability, Oman is progressing toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through ambitious projects in green hydrogen and renewable energy. The Oman Center for Net Zero Emissions has been established to coordinate national efforts, alongside new policies for carbon trading and environmental performance certification.

Distinguished guests, under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Sultanate of Oman advances with confidence toward realizing its national aspirations and strategic vision, striking a balance between development and environmental preservation, upholding the values of justice and tolerance and instilling in its people a deep faith in work and the future.

In conclusion, we renew our gratitude and appreciation to all of you for attending and sharing with us the joy of this Glorious National Day. We also take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks for the kind cooperation and support extended to the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Korea, as well as various governmental and private entities, We wish you all continued success and prosperity.

Happy National Day to all.

Peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you.