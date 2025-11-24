A Thai national in his 60s was killed in a factory fire in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday, according to South Korean rescue officials.

The fire broke out at a corrugated cardboard manufacturing plant at 11:34 a.m., and was mostly extinguished by 1:17 p.m. Officials initially believed the accident caused no casualties, but a search of the site revealed the victim's body inside the rest area on the second floor.

It is believed that the victim and two Thai workers with him at the time tried to put out the fire, and the victim failed to escape. The two who survived had told the officials that their colleague was missing.

Police are investigating the case to determine the victim's exact cause of death and how the fire started.